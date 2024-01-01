The multiple bilateral meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from different countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany and France, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday highlight once again the key role head-of-state diplomacy plays in China’s international relations.

The positive and warm responses of the foreign leaders to President Xi’s call to maintain healthy bilateral ties between China and their respective countries on the basis of mutual respect, win-win cooperation and equality demonstrate the importance they attach to relations with China as the world’s second-largest economy and a responsible major country dedicated to world peace and development.

Their responses also underscore the broad common interests between their countries and China in both the economy and trade spheres and in addressing common challenges. The amicable atmosphere of the meetings and the broad common understandings and consensus that have been reached on not only deepening win-win cooperation but also the necessity of addressing differences through negotiations and dialogues should drive home the message that, in these leaders’ eyes, China is by no means a threat to their countries, as some Western China-bashing politicians peddle, but a cooperative and friendly partner, and that China’s development by no means brings risks and uncertainties, but rather opportunities and a source of stability.

The proposal China has made on building a community with a shared future for humankind, which it has been acting on accordingly, the global initiatives for development, security and civilization it has put forward, the neutral and responsible stance it adopts in its approach to burning issues and its hallmark Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which are the cornerstones of China’s diplomacy, make the country a reliable and responsible partner to both developed and developing countries.

The face-to-face talks with Xi have provided the foreign leaders with a firsthand understanding that what China is striving for is common development, world peace and stability, a just and fair global governance system and an equal and orderly multipolar world. In the process, China will address both the domestic and international imperatives, while firmly safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests. It is to be hoped the foreign leaders have been convinced that the smearing of China by some is unfounded and the country will always commit to openness and inclusiveness, and consolidate and expand its global network of partnerships. China will put forward more Chinese proposals, contribute more Chinese wisdom, and provide more public goods that serve to promote world peace and development.