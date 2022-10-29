Heads of commercial banks meet Dar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with heads of all the major Forex Exchange Companies of Pakistan at state Bank of Pakistan, on Saturday.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP Mr. Jameel Ahmad and senior officers from Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister highlighting the economic situation of the country stated that the present government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the decline but has also set the economy in the right direction. Finance Minister also shared the priorities of the present government and expressed resolve of the Government to ensure stable economic and fiscal policies and requested the forex companies to ensure appropriate exchange rate for the betterment of the Country.

The leading Exchange companies of Pakistan showed complete trust in Government’s fiscal and monetary policies and committed to the Finance Minister their full support to ensure economic and financial strengthening of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with President/CEOs of the leading commercial banks at state Bank of Pakistan. SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP Mr. Jameel Ahmad and senior officers from Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting. The Bankers present in the meeting included.

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar while highlighting the overall positive economic outlook of the country shared that due to the prudent and pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of the country is on a firmer footing. He assured that Government’s financial situation is very stable and Government is committed to fulfil its local and international commitments. The Finance Minister urged them to play their due role in financial and economic stabilization and progress of the country.

He also shared that during his recent visit to USA to attend IMF and World Bank Annual meetings he has got very positive response from international development partners and Government is all set to leverage the opportunities emanating from his US visit. He also explained that the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia was also very successful and Saudi side is very keen to further enhance our bilateral economic relations.

The leading Bankers of Pakistan reposed full confidence in Government’s macroeconomic policies and shared various proposals for enhancing market confidence and improving current account balance. They appreciated various steps taken by Finance Minister after assuming office including sending a clear message to the concerned quarters that Pakistan will neither reschedule its multilateral loans nor extend the maturity of its commercial loans.

The firm resolve shown by the present Government to fulfill its commitments made to the IMF has also sent very positive signal to the market. They assured the Finance Minister their full support for growth and prosperity of Pakistan.