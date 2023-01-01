Health card service halted in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: State Life Insurance Corporation Saturday issued a notification to the panel of hospitals providing health card facilities in KP for not taking admissions on it as the government failed to clear their dues.

The function of health card in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was once again temporarily shut down as the government owed Rs33 billion to the insurance company. According to the notification, the government assured the company to pay them Rs10 billion by August 31.

The company representatives stated that the health card has been shut down five times in the past seven months. They said that for the ongoing year, the government owes Rs26billion out of which not even a single penny has been paid till date. (PPI)