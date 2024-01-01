Health experts urge precautions as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan

TOKYO (AA): COVID-19 cases are rising in Japan, with health experts urging preventative measures during the summer holiday season, local media reported on Friday.

In recent weeks, Japan has reported over ten new COVID-19 cases per week. For the week ending July 14, the average number of confirmed cases at select medical facilities was 11.18, marking a 1.39-fold increase from the previous week and the 10th consecutive week of rising numbers, according to NHK.

Patients visiting health facilities are experiencing symptoms similar to those of the common cold, such as fever and sore throat.

Ando Sakuro, head of a clinic in Tokyo, stated that about ten people have been testing positive every day since the end of June.

“The summer holidays will increase opportunities for people to interact with others,” Sakuro said. “I recommend taking basic infection control measures, such as hand-washing, ventilation, and wearing a mask if coughing.”

Medical professor Hamada Atsuo attributed the recent increase in infections partly to the KP.3 variant, a type of Omicron strain.

“KP.3, derived from JN.1, has become a predominant strain not only in Japan but also in the Northern Hemisphere, including Europe and the United States. There are reports that it is slightly more contagious than other variants,” Hamada said.