Health Minister briefed PM about implementation of health reforms

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that no hindrance will be tolerated in way of health reforms.

He directed the Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan to pursue health reforms, so as common people could be ensured quality health services with especial focus on the merged districts. PM Imran Khan was talking to the Health Minister KP Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

On the occasion advisor to health minister KP, Dr. Jawad Wasif was also present. Dr.Hisham briefed the PM about the steps being taken for the implementation of health reforms and visits of different hospitals of the province and newly merged districts.

According to health minister, PM directed him to utilize all available resources for the improvement of health delivery system and ensure that common people are being served with quality health facilities as it is the foremost priority of PTI led government to ensure health facilities to the public at their doorstep.

He said PM also directed him to personally pay visits to all hospitals of the province and merged districts and inspect the facilities being provided to the patients in these hospitals. Minister health also informed the PM about the health facilities in tribal districts and informed him about his visits to different hospitals of the districts. Dr. Hisham said that doctors are being posted on the basis of their capabilities rather than on their personal will while steps are being taken to further improve the health system on advance basis.