Health Minister calls on Afghans to take coronavirus seriously

KABUL (TOLO News): The Afghan Minister of Health Ferozuddin Feroz on Friday again called on Afghan citizens to understand the peril of the coronavirus and to act with responsibility to curb the further spread of the fatal disease.

“If we do not take the coronavirus seriously, then the coronavirus will take us seriously, so we need to apply on health guidelines,” said Feroz, as the government prepares to put Kabul city on lockdown for three weeks starting Saturday.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Public Health, 95 people so far have tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

The Health Ministry says that four coronavirus patients so far have lost their lives, three in Herat and one in Balkh province.

Meanwhile, a number of lawmakers in parliament have raised grave concerns over what they described as a ‘concerning situation’ in Herat.

Lawmakers said that Kabul and Herat provinces are more in danger compared to other provinces.

“The situation is alarming in Herat. There is a lockdown, but the border is open in Islam Qala. We need to increase measures in Islam Qala and create quarantine sites to avoid further dangers,” said Sadiq Qaderi, a member of parliament.

MPs called on the Afghan government to take more measures for Herat which has been the epicenter of the virus in the country.

Nevertheless, a number of doctors have said that old people and those suffering from other illnesses were more at risk of the virus compared to young people.

“Please take health measures seriously so that we can curb the spread of the virus and curb fatalities,” said Dr. Nizamuddin Jalil, the head of Kabul hospitals.