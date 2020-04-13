Health minister says NCC to decide on extending lockdown in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the decision to extend lockdown in the province will be taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

Expressing concern, she said that the lockdown will not be eased in the province, adding that the highest number of coronavirus cases are on the GT road belt.

More than 36000 suspected patients have been tested in Punjab, she said and added nearly 300 confirmed coronavirus patients have returned to their homes in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin said that said that various areas of Lahore have been fully sealed due to the increase of coronavirus cases, in addition, diagnostic tests are being conducted in the vegetable markets.

The provincial minister appealed to the public to cooperate with the government in the fight against the pandemic by staying in their homes, adding that we must all fight against the coronavirus.