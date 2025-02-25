Health ministry says China will reconstruct Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Ariana News): The Ministry of Public Health announced that China has pledged comprehensive support for the reconstruction and development of the Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar.

According to a statement from the ministry, China’s ambassador to Kabul Zhao Xing conveyed this during a meeting with Noor Jalal Jalali, the acting minister of public health.

Zhao also expressed support for enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, providing essential equipment, and supplying necessary medicines for the Mirwais Regional Hospital.

During the meeting, he stated: “In the near future, with joint coordination from the Ministry of Public Health, the reconstruction and development of the Mirwais Regional Hospital will commence.”

The 600-bed hospital was built with aid from China in 1979, but services have been affected by years of fighting in the region.

The hospital was damaged during the 2001-2021 war in the country but continued to be used.