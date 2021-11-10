Health professionals and business mafia

A three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by private medical colleges against Peshawar High Court (PHC) order regarding payment of equal monthly stipend to house job doctors. During a recent hearing, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court and ordered Private Medical Colleges (PMC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to pay monthly stipend to house job doctors equivalent to government colleges’ house job doctors serving on the same position according to the Pakistan Medical Commission Act-2020. The court observed that Private medical colleges charged Rs. one million from each student and avoided payment of monthly stipend to house job doctors. According to Pakistan Medical Commission rules, all medical colleges were required to set up their own hospitals and pay a monthly stipend to house job doctors throughout their house job tenure.

The issue of stipends of the house jobs doctors remained under trial in the courts during the past, but private colleges had been taking advantage of vague policy of the government, however, PMC had issued clear instruction regarding the issue in PMC Act-2020. In fact, private hospitals and private medical and dental colleges are a lucrative business and their prime objective is to generate money through massive billings in respect of provision of health services to the patients and teaching of health techniques and treatment recipes to the students of the medical profession respectively. However, after launching their businesses, these syndicates put aside all professional norms and ethics only due to lax implementation of regulatory laws by the provincial and federal health authorities. According to health experts, the private medical colleges are responsible for provision of house jobs to their graduating students because house jobs are mandatory for registration/ licensing of the doctors with the Pakistan Medical Commission, however usually private colleges try to abandon this responsibility for different reasons. The Supreme Court of Pakistan rightly rejected the petitions of private medical colleges, which were deliberately violating the government rules and depriving their students of rightful stipend for the sake of their unmerited benefit.