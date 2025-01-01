Healthy red meat eating tips to celebrate Eid al-Adha safely

ISTANBUL (IHA): Red meat takes center stage on tables during Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, but experts warn that careless consumption can lead to health problems. Professor H. Merve Bayram, head of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Istanbul Gelisim University’s Faculty of Health Sciences, cautions that the increased meat intake during the holiday can cause serious health issues, especially for individuals with chronic conditions.

Nutritional benefits

Red meat is a nutritious food, rich in high-quality protein, iron, zinc, phosphorus and vitamin B12. However, Bayram stresses that due to its saturated fat and cholesterol content, it should be consumed in moderation. “Freshly slaughtered meat can be difficult to digest because of ‘rigor mortis.’ Therefore, it is recommended to let the meat rest for at least 12 to 24 hours before consumption,” she explained.

Grilling vs. frying

Regarding cooking methods, Bayram advises healthy individuals to limit their red meat consumption to two to three times per week, with portions not exceeding 90-120 grams each. She highlighted that the cooking method plays a significant role in health outcomes: “Instead of frying or sauteing, boiling, baking or grilling should be preferred. When grilling, maintain a distance of at least 15-20 centimeters between the meat and the fire. Otherwise, high heat may burn the outer surface before the inside is cooked, leading to loss of protein and B vitamins and potentially producing carcinogenic compounds.”

Guidelines for chronic illnesses

Individuals with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and other chronic illnesses should be especially cautious. Bayram recommends avoiding saturated fat sources like internal fat and tail fat, cooking meat in its own fat without adding extra oil and choosing lean or low-fat cuts. Portion control is also essential for these groups.

She also warns against eating meat on an empty stomach early in the morning during the holiday, as it can trigger digestive problems. “Starting the day with a balanced breakfast that includes low-fat cheese, whole-grain bread, and seasonal greens can aid digestion,” Bayram advised.

Proper storage

Safe handling and storage of meat during Eid al-Adha are equally important. Bayram emphasized that meat should be divided into portions and stored in the deep freezer. Thawing should be done on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to prevent contamination. She also reminds that raw meat should not come into contact with fruits and vegetables.

Bayram concluded by emphasizing that it is possible to prepare healthy and safe holiday meals through balanced, hygienic and conscious eating habits. Such practices not only protect physical health but also deepen the significance of the holiday.

She reminded everyone that Eid al-Adha should be remembered not only for joy and sharing but also for health. Making the right choices at the festive table is a critical step for both individual and public health.