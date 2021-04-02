Hearing of US vs Majid cancelled

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: The military commission session scheduled for May 18-28, 2021 in the case of United States v. Majid Shoukat Khan has been cancelled, Friday.

The official press statement of Defense Departm-ent stated that the next proceedings in the case will be scheduled in due course.

