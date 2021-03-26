Hearing on LNG reference against Khaqan adjourned

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing on LNG graft reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

The court expressed annoyance over the defence lawyer for his objections regarding the summoning of witnesses and said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi didn’t know the proceeding development as he used to go back after marking his attendances here.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the case filed by NAB against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

During the course of proceeding, the judge expressed displeasure over the repeated objections by the defence lawyer regarding the witnesses appearances and asked that whether the court should give dates for a month if a witness couldn’t appear for testimony.

This court had 39 cases and it couldn’t conduct hearing on them on daily basis, the judge remarked. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the defence should be informed prior to summoning of any witness to this the judge said that it was included in order sheet when court serve notice to any witness.

Meanwhile, the court-room was evacuated during hearing of Muzarba scandal reference after a corona patient Ameer Haider M-alik appeared before judge to record the statement and hearing was resumed after it was disinfected.