Heartless govt sacked 4500 workers of PSM: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said heartless federal government has sacked 4544 workers of Pakistan Steel Mills.

Bilawal Bhutto, in a tweet, said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will return each and every worker back to work. He reiterated that the land of historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh.

“The heartless government’s sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel mills. PPP will return each & everyone back to work. The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder. Sack Imran not workers,” he tweeted.

He warned that PPP will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) get away with this economic murder. Sack PM Imran Khan and not the workers, he demanded.

The 4,544 PSM employees, including teachers, drivers, firemen, operators, health and security staffers, SEDGMs, managers and others had been sacked, a spokesperson from the Steel Mill said the other day.

Hitting back at the young PPP leader, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Let me remind everyone that it was during PPP tenure that PSM went from a profit making entity with billions in bank account to a heavy loss making and bankrupt entity. Capacity was taken down to 40% and then PMLN shut it down in 2015.”