Heat wave to persist in KP from 15th to 21st

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Met Office Saturday predicted that heat wave would persist in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 15 to 21 and temperature could rise up to 45 to 48C in noon in plain areas, however gusty winds are expected in afternoon from May 14 to 17 that would bring the mercury down at night.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed that district administrations and line departments that medical emergencies and water stress could increase in the coming days due to extreme weather conditions.

It further said that rivers’ water level could rise during the period due to melting of glaciers therefore the population living on the banks of the rivers should be relocated to avert any untoward incident. PDMA advised farmers to keep arrangements of water supply for their crops, cattle and other domestic animals while the general public was advised to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

It further advised motorists to check engine water, coolant and air pressure in tyres while travelling in daylight. The Authority asked the Health department, medical services, Paramedics and RESCUE 1122 to remain on high alert and set up heat store centres to meet with any emergency. It said that the emergency operation centres of the authority were fully operational round the clock and people could contact the helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

The weather is extremely hot in the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, giving laborers harder to work, an official of the Meteorological Department also confirmed.

The extreme heat restricted routine in the provincial capital that recorded 43 degree Celsius including other parts of the province with Dera Ismail Khan recorded 45 degree Celsius, Bannu 44 degree Celsius, the official of the Met Office said. However, he said, strong winds are forecast in Dir, Swat and Chitral on Saturday wherein large numbers of local and foreign tourists visited these areas to avoid heat of the down country. He said 2 mm of rain was recorded in Tirah valley and 1 mm in Dir.