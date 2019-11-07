Heated debate expected in NA session today over Azadi March

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session will be held on Thursday (today).

An uproar is expected to be witnessed between the treasury and opposition benches over Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s Azadi March and sit-in.

The opposition will presumably lodge protest against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) operations, current political situation, inflation and issuance of presidential ordinance.

It is pertinent here to mention that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has not yet issued the production orders of the detained parliamentarians. Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to address the National Assembly.

The House will approve a resolution thanking President Dr Arif Alvi for addressing the session. Furthermore, the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill and ordinance regarding mortgaged properties will be presented.

Minster for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari will table the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Welfare Bill 2019. The NA will also hold debate on the Medical Tribunal Ordinance.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed will present the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah will table Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act. The session will also analyze reports by standing committees on various bills.

Let it be known that separate meetings of the opposition parties and the government and its allies are scheduled before the NA session during which the strategies will be finalized.