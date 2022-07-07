LODON (BBC News): Strike action by about 700 British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow has been suspended after unions said the airline had made a “vastly improved” pay offer.

The Unite union said an agreement was reached after “extensive” talks.

Both Unite and GMB union members will now be balloted on the new pay deal. “We welcome that BA has finally listened to the voice of its check-in staff,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, added: “All our members were asking for was what they were owed. British Airways finally moving on pay is long overdue. “All our members – who are predominantly low-paid women – wanted was to be given back the pay cuts BA imposed on them during the pandemic, threatening them with fire and rehire if they said no.”

BA said it was “very pleased” the unions had decided not to issue dates for industrial action.

“This is great news for our customers and our people,” a statement said.

Last month, workers, who are mostly check-in staff, voted to go on strike over pay, with unions saying the action was due to a 10% pay cut imposed during the peak of the pandemic not being reinstated.

If the strikes had gone ahead, BA, which operates from terminals three and five at Heathrow, had plans to cover staff, including managers potentially dealing with check-ins.

However, there would still have been disruption for passengers, especially at terminal five, leading to cancellations.

The airline had originally offered a 10% temporary bonus for staff instead of a reversal of the pay cut.

It is understood that offer, which was rejected by the unions representing check-in staff, has been accepted by other parts of British Airways’ (BA) business, including by ground operations, engineering and cabin crew workers.

