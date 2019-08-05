Heathrow in last-minute talks to avert strikes

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Heathrow Airport is holding last-ditch talks with unions to avert strikes on Monday and Tuesday that could mean 2,500 workers walking out.

Britain’s busiest airport has already cancelled 177 flights – roughly one in seven departures – after the Unite union rejected a pay offer.

The airport said the “vast majority” of passengers would still be able to fly.

It also said airlines had begun to contact affected passengers, after some complained they were left in the dark.

Some 91 airlines could be affected by the strikes, involving engineers, firefighters and security staff.

A Heathrow spokeswoman said: “While the vast majority of flights will be unaffected, some airlines are making arrangements to operate flights from other UK airports; others will be delaying flights; and unfortunately a number will be cancelled.

“Airlines have now started to contact passengers on affected flights and passengers should contact their airline for more information.

“We recommend passengers check their flight status before travelling to the airport and read the guidance on Heathrow.com to prepare for their journey.”

She said security queues were expected to be longer than normal, with passengers warned to arrive at least three hours before long-haul departures and two hours before short-haul departures.

Luggage restrictions

Airlines are also planning to impose restrictions on hand luggage to speed up boarding during the strikes.

Both BA and Virgin Atlantic say customers will be restricted to one small bag of essential hand luggage only that can fit under the seat in front of them.

The 177 cancelations will affect around 30,000 people, many of whom had to wait to hear until this afternoon to find out whether their flight would fly.

Virgin Atlantic, Flybe, British Airways, Air Canada, Swiss, Lufthansa, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Aer Lingus, and TAP Air Portugal are among those to have confirmed cancellations.

Paul Icklow from London, who is meant to fly to Spain with his family on Tuesday, told the BBC earlier that British Airways had been unable to give any information on Sunday morning, leaving them “frustrated”.

Meanwhile, Sarah McFadyen from Eastbourne said her flight to Abu Dhabi had initially been cancelled, then Ethiad told her it “might still go”.

“So I have to turn up at Heathrow four hours before my flight to find out if it’s going… I am confused, frustrated.”

Simon Calder, travel editor of the Independent online newspaper, said the disruption could be much worse if workers walked out as planned.

“The crucial issue is going to be security [where] queues could build up very quickly,” he told the BBC.

“If that happens the airline has the uncomfortable choice of, ‘Do we send the flight off without all its passengers… or do we delay the flight?’ which means, particularly if you’re British Airways, that things can get very messy very quickly with nowhere to park the incoming planes.”

Heathrow says passengers will be able to rebook their flights for a different day, although choices may be limited given that August is peak holiday season.

How did we get here?

Around 4,000 Unite members voted on the airport’s revised pay deal on Friday, with 88% opting to strike.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “This latest vote for strike action points to growing anger among the airport’s workers in a whole range of vital jobs which are essential to the smooth and safe running of Heathrow.

“Airport bosses need to heed this latest strike vote and the overwhelming rejection by our members of the revised pay offer which offers little over and above the original offer of £3.75 extra a day for many workers.”

Meanwhile, talks aimed at averting a separate strike by British Airways pilots are to continue next week.

Leaders of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) met the company last week to try to resolve the dispute over pay.

The union would have to give two weeks’ notice of any industrial action.

Can I claim compensation if my flight has been cancelled?

If your flight out of Heathrow has been cancelled, you should contact your airline to see what you are entitled to in terms of a refund or compensation.

However, if your flight has been cancelled due to airport (rather than airline) staff striking, it is unlikely you will get compensation as this would be considered “extraordinary circumstances” outside of the airline’s control, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

In these circumstances, the airport would not have to pay compensation directly to passengers, and whether the airport gives its customers (the airlines) compensation is a commercial issue between the two parties.

If your flight has been cancelled because airline staff are striking, then this would be considered within the airline’s control, and therefore you have a legal right to either:

A full refund, including for flights in the same journey that might be from a different airline (for example, an onward or return flight)

A replacement flight to get to your destination

Or – if you are part way through your journey and don’t want a replacement flight – a flight back to the airport you originally departed from

If the cancellation delays you by two hours or more, you are also legally entitled to compensation and help with any costs you may incur as a result of the delay. (BBC)