Heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban continues in Ghazni

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI: Afghan police officials confirmed that Taliban gunmen attacked Dih Yak and Jaghatu districts of central Ghazni province on Monday night and adding that heavy clashes are continue between the Afghan forces and Taliban.

Arif Rahmani, an MP from Ghazni, told Afghan media that the situation of Jaghatu and Dih Yak districts are very alarming and adding that the police headquarters is on the verge of collapse.

Police officials also confirmed the death of police officials; however he didn’t provide the number of causalities in the Taliban attack.

Earlier on Saturday, Taliban attacked Ajristan district of the province and government deployed commandos who pushed back the group.

But the Taliban claimed on Monday that they have captured Ajristan.

Recently, the Taliban targeted a number of districts in the province in which dozens of security forces members were killed or injured in the attacks.

Advertisements