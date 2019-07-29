Heavy downpour disrupts Power supply in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The heavy downpour turned the weather pleasant in Karachi but the city suffered power outages, on Monday.

According to reports, powere load shedding was conducted in Baloch Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Mehmoodabad, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and other areas of Karachi after the rain.

Low-lying areas in Hyderabad were inundated after heavy downpours. It also rained heavily in Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Tando Allahyar and other parts of Sindh. Weather turned pleasant in Chachro and Tharparkar after the rainfall.

The Met Office has directed the fishermen not to go in open sea.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm in Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, SH.Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions), while at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, at isolated places in Sahiwal, Zhob divisions & Islamabad.