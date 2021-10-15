Heavy increase in rates of utility store items notified

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday issued the notification for an increase in the prices of different items of essential use at utility stores as the nation is already confronting extraordinarily high prices.

According to the notification, an increase between Rs15 and Rs49 per kilo has been made in the rates of ghee of different brands, while the prices of different varieties of cooking oil are now up between Rs14 to Rs110 per liter.

Similarly, an increase between Rs10 and Rs21 has been notified in the prices of a two-kilo of powder used for washing clothes.

The price of a 100 grams bottle of body lotion has been increased by Rs20; the price of a shoe polish of 42 milligrams has been increased by Rs10, while the rate of a 500-millimeter of liquid bleach applied on clothes has been increased by Rs20.

Likewise, Rs41 hike in the price of one liter of toilet cleaner has been notified; the price of a 180-millimeter bottle of shampoo has gone up by Rs4, while the rate of a 60-gram of bath soap has been increased by Rs15.

According to the notification, the price of 228-millimeter of hand wash has now gone up by Rs9.

Similarly, a hike of Rs40 has been notified in the rate of 800 millimeters bottle of a sharbat at utility stores, while an increase between Rs20 to Rs44 has been announced in the prices of 300 grams bottle of achar.

The rates of different varieties of noodles and pesticides have also gone up as per the latest notification.