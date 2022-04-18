Heavy nuclear missile cruiser returns to fleet base in Severomorsk

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky, the flagship of the Northern Fleet, returned to the main fleet base in the city of Severomorsk after completing its tasks, the press service of the Northern Fleet reports.

“The flagship of the Northern Fleet, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Peter the Great, has completed all tasks at sea and has arrived at the fleet’s main base, the city of Severomorsk,” it was reported.

The Navy clarifies that the crew of the ship has successfully passed the second task of the combat training course, during which they worked out the coordination of the team at sea and the implementation of practical combat exercises using artillery weapons.

On Monday, the crew of the ship celebrated the Day of the ship – the 24th anniversary of the first hoisting of the naval flag, the commander of the ship, Captain 2nd Rank Artem Ponomarev congratulated his subordinates and conveyed words of welcome from the commander of the Northern Fleet – Hero of Russia Admiral Alexander Moiseev, the Northern Fleet says.

