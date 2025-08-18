Heavy rain lashes Karachi, triggers widespread power outages

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Various parts of Karachi experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday as a weather system bringing rain remains active over different regions of Sindh.

Areas such as Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE Area, Clifton, Defence, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi witnessed significant downpours.

Rain also fell over other localities, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Safora Chowrangi, Malir Cantt, and surrounding areas, as well as North Karachi, Manghopir, Surjani Town, and Taiser Town. In North Nazimabad and nearby areas, the showers were particularly heavy, accompanied by loud thunder.

The heavy rain caused multiple power outages across the city, with several electricity feeders tripping and disrupting supply in affected areas.

The traffic police urged citizens to exercise caution by avoiding sudden braking, driving at a slow speed, and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current weather pattern is expected to bring further rain across the country, particularly in upper regions. Heavy rainfall is forecast in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, and Galiyat over the next 24 hours.

Additionally, cities such as Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, and Thatta are also likely to experience intense rain.

Authorities have warned that low-lying areas in these regions may face water accumulation due to the downpours.

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah has instructed the district administration, PDMA, health department, and Rescue 1122 to stay on high alert.

He also ordered the prompt drainage of rainwater and directed authorities to stay in close coordination with the PMD and PDMA.