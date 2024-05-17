Heavy rains and flashfloods alert issued in Punjab

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : As the Meteorological Department has predicted dust/thunderstorms with heavy rains in Punjab, the PDMA issued an alert.

From May 28 to June 1, there is a possibility of heavy rain in various districts of Punjab. According to a spokesperson for PDMA, dust/thunderstorms with rain may occur in most districts of Punjab.

Windstorms and rain are forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, GulIyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin.

Rains are likely in Gujarat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushaab, Sargodha and Mianwali.

Rain and storms are also predicted in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

The district administrations across Punjab have been informed about the weather forecast and advised to adopt measures to cope with the possible challenges.

As standing crops are feared to be damaged by the storm, the farmers have been asked to take precautionary measures.

The PDMA put the departments of health, irrigation, Communication, the local government and livestock on high alert.

It asked the people to stay in safe places to avert the lightning strike, take special care of children and stay away from water accumulated in low-lying areas.

In case of emergency, people are advised to contact PDMA Helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.

Courtesy: 24news