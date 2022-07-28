Heavy rains caused 111 deaths in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as 111 people including 42 men, 34 children and 30 women lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in different parts of Balochistan during the monsoon floods.

According to a report issued by Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) around 62 people were injured due to heavy rains in the current monsoon season in various districts of the province while over 1000 people were displaced.

The report informed that the deaths in rain-related incidents were reported from Chaman, Kachi, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Duki, Pishin, Panjgur, Kohlu, Harnai, Killa Saifullah, Sibi, Lasbela, Loralai, Jaffarabad, Kalat, Kach, Khuzdar and other districts.

PDMA report also informed that 6077 houses were completely or partially damaged in Kech, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar. The report said that the current rain and floods had also caused damages to 4 highways consisting of 565 kilometers and 44 bridges. The heavy rains also caused loss of 712 livestock and damage 197,930 acers agricultural land. There was no loss occurred to major dams, however 1020 small dams were damaged on which rehabilitation work was underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus directed relevant departments to remain functional to address problems of public in rain affected areas. “Rehabilitation of rain affected National Highway and roads should be ensured as soon as possible for provision of facilities in the areas”, he directed saying that irrigation sector would continue monitoring water level of dams and spillway of Hub dam to release extra water timely.

PDMA has finalized all arrangements following the weather conditions, adding that data was being collected on daily basis in liaison with all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners. Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Azai Aqili, in a press conference on the rains’ devastation Thursday, told journalists that as many as 111 people have lost their lives so far as heavy downpour continues to hit the province.

The chief secretary said that the rains completely tore down 6,077 houses and more than 10,000 homes were partially damaged and these are just the official statistics. Aqili said that 16 dams sustained minor or major damages during the rains, while crops and gardens stretching over two acres of land were also harmed.

“The recent monsoon spell brought more than 500% [as compared to earlier] rain and also severely damaged 2,400 solar panels,” the chief secretary said. He noted that 10 districts in Balochistan were affected due to the rains, but fortunately, the situation at the Kech River was under control. The province’s top official also mentioned that 650km of roads were damaged in the rains.

The route from Karachi to Quetta has been closed for heavy traffic, he said, urging people to refrain from unnecessary travel as it was in their best interest. The chief secretary said that the Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary, and civil administration were conducting rescue operations, but damaged roads are hampering the efforts. Chief Secretary mentioned that 17,000 people have been rescued so far and rescue operations are underway to move 2,000 people to secure locations. The top official added that the leaves of all government employees have been cancelled in the wake of the disastrous rains.

During the presser, a National Highway Authority official mentioned that the Hub Bridge was built in 1962 and after the heavy rains filled the dam, it overflowed and in turn, damaged the bridge. He said that new bridges will be constructed on an “emergency basis” in Hub. Repair works are also underway on N-25 and M-8 roads, he added. But Balochistan’s plight might not end there as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in the province.

The PMD said from July 27 to 31, rains and thundershowers are expected to hit Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi. ISPR said that the helicopters had made similar attempts during the last 48 hours but could not fly due to “bad weather conditions”. “The helicopters will now shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items,” the statement said.

“General Officer Commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Today, senior local commander at Khuzdar will visit flood-affected areas of Khuzdar and surroundings,” it added. ISPR said that ground rescue and relief teams were busy in Othal, Jhal Magsi shifting people to safer places and providing food and water to local residents.

“Doctors and paramedics are providing medical care to affected people,” the military’s media affairs wing said. The coastal highway has been opened for all kinds of traffic. Efforts are ongoing to repair the damaged communication infrastructure and restore utilities, the ISPR said, adding that the protection bund in Turbat had been repaired after it was breached. On Wednesday, a large number of people were marooned in the Lasbela district due to flooding which had submerged a vast area. Residents of Jhal Magsi, Oraki, and Gandawah areas were also rendered homeless after their houses were carried away.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took an aerial view of district Lasbela to inspect the flooding situation caused by the recent downpours.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took an aerial view of district Lasbela in Balochistan province to inspect the flooding situation caused by the recent downpours in district during his visit to Lasbela.

During his stay, the Chief Minister will also chair a high level meeting wherein briefing with regard to recent flood situation and ongoing rescue and relief operation will also be given to him. He will also interact with media. The roads between many tehsils and cities including Othal, Windar, and Bela were completely cut off due to heavy rains in Balochistan, while nine bridges were washed away in flood relays since last four days.

There was no mobile signal, and no electricity adding problems for the residents of the areas on Thursday. A large number of people were stuck due to water downpours. Provincial authorities have launched an airlift operation to evacuate more than 200 people stuck in floodwaters in Lasbela. The land route between Karachi and Quetta has also not been restored in Hab even after four days. Quetta-Karachi road has been disconnected for over four days now and bridges have also been disconnected at Wadh Bela, Othal, Wnadar, and Gaddani areas putting passengers and commuters a great difficulty.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in Balochistan, nine bridges were washed away in flood relays and the roads between many tehsils and cities including Othal, Windar, and Bela were completely cut off and it has been four days since the land route of the province with neighbouring Sindh was disconnected and was awaiting repairs.

Also, due to the heavy rain in Kalat, the connecting roads of the rural areas were also washed away. The land route between Karachi and Quetta has also not been restored in Hab even after four days. Although, Pakistan Army and FC troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh. Two army aviation helicopters have been flown from Karachi to Othal, Lasbella.

The helicopters will now shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items. General Officer Commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Ground rescue and relief teams are busy in Othal and Jhal Magsi to shift people to safer places and providing food and water to local residents.

Doctors and paramedics are providing medical care to the affected people. The coastal highway has been opened for all types of traffic. Efforts are being made to repair the damaged communication infrastructure and restore utilities. In Punjab, troops are assisting civil administration in relief efforts in Dera Ghazi Khan. Two medical camps have been established by Army to provide medical care to local people affected by the floods. Apart from dewatering efforts in Karachi, troops are busy in relief efforts in Jamshoro and Gharo areas.

