Heavy snow and storms shut down key highways

KABUL (Amu TV): Heavy snowfall and storms have forced the closure of major highways in the country, including the Salang Pass north of Kabul and the Khost-Kabul Highway in the east, disrupting travel across Afghanistan, Taliban officials said on Thursday.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Public Works announced that the Salang Pass was closed to all traffic at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, due to heavy snowfall, storms, and poor visibility.

The ministry described the closure as temporary and urged travelers to avoid the route until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Khost-Kabul Highway has also been blocked since late Wednesday night, particularly in the Kotal Teri area of Paktia province, where thick snow has covered nearly three kilometers of road. Local Taliban officials said efforts were underway to clear the highway by the end of Thursday.

Ministry has advised citizens to refrain from traveling on these routes until conditions improve. The Khost-Kabul Highway, a crucial national roadway, frequently faces closures during winter as much of its route passes through mountainous terrain, making it highly susceptible to heavy snowfall.