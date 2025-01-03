Heavy snowfall closes key routes across Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu tv): Severe winter weather has forced the closure of major transportation routes in Afghanistan, including the Balkhab-Sar-e-Pul road in the north, the Herat-Torghundi highway in the west and the Salang Pass, Taliban officials said Friday.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have rendered the Balkhab-Sar-e-Pul road impassable in the Qom Kotal area, according to Habibullah Masroor, a spokesperson for the Taliban governor in Sar-e-Pul Province. Crews have been dispatched to clear the road, but progress has been hampered by the severity of the conditions.

In the west, the Herat-Torghundi highway has also been shut down due to heavy snow and high winds. The Taliban police command in Herat urged residents to avoid traveling on the highway until further notice, citing the risk of accidents.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Public Works previously announced the closure of the Salang Pass, a critical mountain corridor connecting northern and southern Afghanistan, due to similar conditions. Snow depths in the Salang Pass have reached up to 116 centimeters (46 inches) in some areas, according to ministry spokesperson Ashraf Haqshenas.

Every winter, heavy snowfall and poor infrastructure lead to the closure of key routes across Afghanistan, particularly in rural areas. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of essential services, including access to healthcare, during such closures.

Salang Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, storms: The Salang Pass, a critical mountain crossing in northern Afghanistan, has been closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall, storms, and drastically reduced visibility, said Ashraf Haqshenas, Taliban spokesperson for Ministry of Public Works.

He added that snow accumulation varied significantly along the highway. In northern Salang, snow depths ranged from 45 to 97 centimeters (18 to 38 inches), while in southern Salang, they reached 78 to 116 centimeters (31 to 46 inches).

He said they were working to evacuate vehicles stranded in vulnerable areas on both sides of the highway. Travelers have been urged to remain in safe locations and to avoid traveling through the pass unless absolutely necessary.

The Salang Pass, a vital link between northern and southern Afghanistan, frequently faces closures during the winter months due to severe weather. Such disruptions often cause significant delays for commuters and challenges for the transportation of goods.