HEC utilized Rs1.55bn to different universities

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) (2017-18) audit documents revealed that the research projects handed over to different universities across Pakistan at a cost of 1.55 billion rupees and 151 research projects are still pending with different universities despite a lapse of 15 years.

The HEC official in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) endorsed that different universities of the country failed to conduct research projects within time despite payments of the projects being offered 15 years ago.

The documents added that the approved policy of the HEC, on the project of National for the universities revealed that the research grants normally be provided for a period of one to three years adding that the Higher education provided a huge fund to different universities for promotion of research environment inside universities but mostly universities failed to complete research projects despite a lapse 2 to 15 years which is a violations of laws.

The Auditor General of Pakistan while exposing the failure of HEC mentioned that the commission failed to present any supervisory report for the reasons of delaying the projects and no criteria was adopted to retrieve the funds allocated for these research projects.

The documents revealed that HEC granted 21 projects to different universities in 2003 on a cost of around 27 million rupees, while in 2004, a total of 19 projects were granted on a cost of around 32 million rupees, in 2005 a total of 35 research projects were granted and released more than 52 million rupees to different universities. In 2006 a total of 64 research projects were awarded to different universities and funds of 127 million rupees were also utilized, in 2007 a total of 56 projects were granted to different universities and funds of 136 million was also released, adding that in 2008, 23 researches were granted to different universities on a cost of 58 million rupees.

The documents further added that in 2009, a total of 38 projects were granted to different universities and funds of 96 million was also released by Higher Education Commission, in 2010-11 a total of 84 research projects were granted to different universities and funds of 235 million rupees were also released, in 2011-12 a total of 84 research projects were granted and funds of 218 million were released.

In 2012-13 a total of 51 projects were granted to different universities and funds of 189 million rupees were released by HEC, in 2013-14 a total of 28 projects were granted to different universities and funds of 98 million rupees were also released. In 2014-15 a total of 45 research projects were granted to different universities and funds of 156 million rupees were also released while in 2015-16 a total of 35 projects were granted to different universities and funds of 130 million rupees were also released. The documents mentioned that the total cost of the research projects was 1,551,674,804 rupees to promote the environment of research inside universities but most of the research projects are still pending despite investing money in billion but the higher education commission is trying their best to put pressure on different universities to complete the research project as 432 projects completed after the issue was surfaced on parliamentary forum. The audit noted that the research projects are delayed either due to ill planning or lack of supervision by the higher education authorities.

The HEC responded that the cases would be taken up with universities authorities for settlement. The audit official recommended an investigation may be carried out against all such projects and strict policy should be framed to retrieve the funds from all delaying projects. The HEC official said that letters have been issued to different universities for completion of projects or refunding of the funds.