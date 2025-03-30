Heightened security measures implemented nationwide for Eid al-Fitr

KABUL (TOLONews): Security officials have announced the implementation of heightened security measures across the country coinciding with the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, ensuring that citizens can celebrate the holiday in a safe environment.

According to security authorities, checkpoints and mobile patrols have been increased so that people can observe the Eid holidays in a secure atmosphere.

Mohammad Taher Mobarez, Deputy Security Chief of Nangarhar Police, stated: “Guests will be warmly welcomed in Nangarhar. The Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate will be your companions, guiding and protecting you.”

Najibullah Badakhshi, police chief of Laghman, said: “Our security forces are at your service, and we assure the people of Laghman that they can celebrate Eid and live their lives in a secure environment.”

Dost Mohammad Ubaida, deputy security chief of Badakhshan Police, speaking about the province’s Eid security plan, said: “Our plan covers all of Badakhshan. A joint plan has been created, and in the provincial center, where the crowds are larger, our measures will be more intensive.”

During Eid and other public holidays, many domestic tourists visit the country’s natural attractions. Security officials assure these travelers they can enjoy Eid peacefully.

Mohammad Yousuf Jamalzai, police chief of Nuristan, said: “We assure all tourists that security is ensured across all areas and highways of Nuristan, and they can travel safely.”

Ziaulhaq Hamed, police chief of Kunar, said: “Residents of Kunar can celebrate Eid in a peaceful environment, and visitors from other areas are welcome to explore all parts of Kunar and enjoy the holiday.”

Zabihullah Hakimi, spokesperson for Takhar Police, said: “We assure our people they can celebrate Eid and their ceremonies without concerns. We, the security forces, are at their service.”

Meanwhile, some citizens have called for strict action against those disrupting public order and peace.

Mohammad Rasool, a resident of Badakhshan, told TOLOnews: “We request that the Islamic Emirate forces prevent aerial gunfire, and people should also refrain from using firecrackers to avoid disturbing others during Eid.”

This comes as, following the rise of the Islamic Emirate and improved national security, large numbers of domestic tourists have been visiting natural and historical sites during Eid and other holidays.