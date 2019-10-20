Hekmatyar critical of IEC, fellow candidates

KABUL (TOLO News): At a Sunday press conference, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar claimed that the campaign of one unnamed candidate received approximately $170 to $180 million for the election, and said the candidate’s electoral team spent $4 million to hold a large campaign rally that didn’t happen.

Hekmatyar criticized the Independent Election Commission for not having a proper program, and specifically for the polling day scandal when many registered voters did not find their names on the list.

Why, Hekmatyar asked, did anyone bother to place these non-biometric votes, since, “before the election, it was promised to candidates that all votes would be biometrically-processed” :

“Why are there more than one million non-biometric votes, and who put them in the ballot boxes?”

He raised questions about the German company Dermalog, which provided the biometric devices, and the possible impropriety of its relationship with the Afghan government and other election stakeholders.

“Also, the software of the devices is not updated,” he added.

He also criticized the involvement of the international community: “Why are there diplomats from foreign countries meddling in the election process? Why do they have advisors at the IEC? Who gives them authority?” Hekmatyar asked.

He urged the people to take election matters “seriously,” and challenged all to be active: “If there is fraud you must take action, because it affects your fate.”

Regarding the IEC’s reporting on voting numbers: “The result of each polling center must be announced to the people,” he added.