Hekmatyar gives govt 10 days to free HIA prisoners

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) chief has given the government a 10-day ultimatum for the release of his party’s prisoners.

In an interview aired on Monday, Gulbadin Hekmatyar hit out at the government for violating the 2016 peace deal with his party.

He told Ariana News: “The Presidential Palace must implement its agreement with the Hezb-i-Islami and release all our prisoners. We give them (the government) a 10-day deadline.”

If the authorities failed to implement the peace pact, the former prime minister warned, his party would stage countrywide protests.

Hekmatyar issued the warning a week after HIA supporters rallied in Kabul against the delay in the implementation of the peace pact and targeted killings in the country.

Hekmatyar blamed the government for being complicit in targeted attacks. He threatened to expose the elements involved in such attacks.

“They have 10 days to meet our demands. The Presidential Palace should understand we will definitely expose the wicked group involved in assassinations…”