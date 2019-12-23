Hekmatyar rejects initial election results as ‘false’

KABUL (AT News): In reaction to the announcement of the preliminary results of the Afghanistan presidential polls, presidential candidate and leader of “Hezb-e-Islami, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has opposed the election results, saying that the preliminary results are not acceptable for him.

After consultation with his team, the candidate warned that he would clear his stand and make a proper decision over the “fraudulent results”.

Speaking to a news conference, Hekmatyar said, “foreign and domestic facets have organized corruption and foreign don’t want the government which is committed to defend freedom and independency of the country.”

He accused the foreign forces of making propaganda against his party, saying that these rumors have even strengthened the group’s influence.

Hekmatyar has claimed that the Independent Election Commission has deliberately nullified his team’s votes, saying that he should have secured more than 750, 000 votes.

He has once again warned that his team would clear his stand on the “corrupted decision” of the results’ announcement by the IEC. According to him, his decision would be based on people’ interest.

“IF the cases don’t investigated properly, the situation in Afghanistan will be similar to Iraq and Lebanon and we will defend with all almighty from our votes,” he added.

His remarks come after hours of announcement of the preliminary results by the IEC. According to the results President Ashraf Ghani has secured 923, 868 votes (50, 64%) and his top competitor chief executive Abdullah Abdullah has secured (39, 85) following by Hekmatyar with the percentage of (3, 85 %).

In addition to Hekmatyar, presidential candidates, Abdulla and Rahmatullah Nabil have also opposed the announcement.

Afghanistan presidential polls were held on September 28th. But due to election tension among the candidates and technical issues in the IEC, the announcement of the results has been lasted for more than three months.