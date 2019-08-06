Hekmatyar will continue his campaign despite doubts in election

KABUL (TOLO News): The Hizb-e-Islami leader and presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Tuesday said that despite doubts in the presidential poll he will continue his campaigns till the end as election is the only way to take the nation out of crisis.

Mr. Hekmatyar, who addressed Paktia tribal elders at a gathering in Kabul, said the incumbent government has failed in many ways and the reason is that it was created as a result of a coalition.

“Four decades of bloody war is enough. Let’s find the way of ending the war and commit that there is no option for power transition except elections,” he said.

He said Afghans do not know the fate of their country in the view of the complexity that has been dominating Afghanistan’s election and the peace process.

“Peace will not come unless we address two major national issues. Foreign forces should come up with a timeline for withdrawal from Afghanistan which is acceptable to Afghans and armed opposition, secondly, the system which the foreign forces have imposed on us should be changed into a system which is acceptable to all Afghans,” Mr. Hekmatyar said “Of course, if peace comes, the election will be delayed and another government will replace the incumbent government.”

Mr. Hekmatyar, who signed a peace deal with Ghani’s government in 2016, said Paktia Province has been deprived in the last five years.

Paktia tribal elders said the residents of the province want their rights to be achieved.

“Paktia residents have had a role in governance, but they have not been given their genuine rights,” said Jannat Mir Zazai, a tribal elder from Paktia.