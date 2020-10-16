Helmand clashes force students dropout schools

Monitoring Desk

LASHKARGAH: The Afghan Ministry of Education says due to the recent fighting in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province of Afghanistan, students at 8 schools have not been able to attend their classes and continue education.

A spokeswoman for the ministry, Nooria Nuzhat told Khaama Press, the total of 3927 students since 12th of October have not been able to attend their classes due to heavy clashes.

According to Nazhat, Babaji High School, Dasht-e-Aynak Secondary School, Dasht-e-Bolan Secondary School, Basharan Secondary School, Alia Primary School, Sufla Primary School, Shamal Bolan Secondary School and Tapa Bolan Primary School are among the others,where students have just dropped out of school.

Most of these schools have both boys and girls.

According to Nazhat, the Afghan Ministry of Education calls on the clashing elements to abide the laws of war and demanded the prevention of school closures.

This comes at a time the Taliban insurgents launched a series of attacks on Afghan security bases and checkpoints in Nadali and Lashkargah, the capital of southern Helmand province this week, sparking fierce clashes that have so far left about 35000 civilians without shelter. (Khaama Press)