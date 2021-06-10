Helmand produces 35.7 tonnes of honey this year

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Nearly 36 tonnes of honey produced in southern Helmand province this year, an official said on Thursday. Planning and Coordination Director of Helmand Agriculture Department Rafiullah Qalam told Pajhwok Afghan News more honey produced in Helmand this year compared to last year.

He said last year, 25 tonnes of honey produced in Helmand but this year this year 35.7 tonnes of honey had been produced. The professional treatment of honey bees and increase in bees farming are the reasons behind surge in the production, said Qalam. Habibullah, a farm owner, said he collected 1.2 tonnes of honey from his bees.

“Honey has decent revenue, currently the whole sale price of one kilogram of honey in Helmand is from 300 to 500 afs. until now I sold 300,000 afs honey.” Wali Jan, a honey seller in Lashkargah, told Pajhwok Afghan News honey business is going well this year. One kilogram of pure and good quality hone is accounted for 600 afs in Lashkargah, he said.