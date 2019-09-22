Helmand security forces launch pre-election operations

KABUL (TOLO News): As the presidential election draws near, local officials in Helmand province are launching military operations to secure polling stations in the province, and they claim to have seized more than 100 of the Taliban’s heavy and light weapons during the raids.

The weapons were put on display for media in Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province.

“Hundreds of different types of weapons have been seized during special forces night raids or during face-to-face battles. Helmand’s Special Forces are not dedicated only to Helmand province; they also operate in other provinces,” said Mujahedullah Safari, deputy to Helmand’s governor.

The presidential election is scheduled for September 28. Insecurity is serious concern.

According to data from the Independent Election Commission (IEC), of the 5,373 polling stations evaluated, 431 will be remain closed on election day due to security threats.

A number of members of the Helmand provincial council are calling on government forces to work harder to secure the security of polling stations, and to protect voters in the province.

“We want operations to increase in Holland so people can vote safely,” Attaullah Afghan, head of the Helmand Provincial Council, said.

The Interior Ministry has also announced that security forces will be on alert during election day and will work to secure polling.