Helmand’s bost castle to be restored: officials

KABUL (TOLO News): Officials of the southern province of Helmand said that the historical Bost castle (Qala-e-Bost), and four other historical heritage sites in the province, will be rebuilt in the current year, following concerns about the castle’s deterioration.

Hamidullah Wayar, head of the Helmand’s information and culture directorate, said his department will take measures to protect the castle.

“We will allocate a special budget for the Bost castle and four other places,” said Wayar. “We will start work on the locations in the current year… We will try our best to protect the castle and prevent its collapsing.”

The Bost castle is an important historical place in Afghanistan and is registered with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a historical heritage site.

Visitors urged the government to stop the deterioration of the historical place.

“We have come here for a picnic and to see these places. It is a historical place for Afghans. The government should take care of it and rebuild the collapsed areas,” said Noor Mohammad, a tourist.

“We have heard that it is a historical place…it is a good place. The government should take care of it,” said Allawadin, another tourist.

“I have come from Kandahar province. It is my first time seeing the castle. We have heard about the castle but there are no services for tourists–no parking. Some parts of the castle are destroyed,” said Sardar Mohammad, a tourist.

“We become sad to see the castle. It is the history of Helmand and Afghanistan. The government should protect it,” said Abdul Ghafoor, another tourist.

Two employees of the information and cultural directorate of Helmand are responsible for protecting the Bost castle.