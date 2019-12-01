Helmand’s Marjah cleared of ‘insurgents’ after four years

KABUL (TOLO News): Helmand’s Marjah district has been cleared of insurgents after security forces launched a military operation two weeks ago, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Saturday night.

“At least 37 Taliban, including their military commander Mullah Abdul Bari, have been killed and dozens of others have been wounded,” the statement said, adding that “The district has been completely cleared of insurgents.”

“The forces also cleared three roadside mines on the highways, destroyed two weapons caches and destroyed six Taliban recruiting centers during the operation,” the statement said.

The Taliban have not yet commented over the operation.

Local officials confirmed that the district has been surrounded by the Taliban over the past four years and “all the highways were blocked to military convoys.”

The Afghan forces were also supported by Afghan air forces during the operation, officials added.