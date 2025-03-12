Help boost IEA-Europe ties, Haqqani asks Norway

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Ambassador in Abu Dhabi Maulvi Badruddin Haqqani has urged Norway to play a constructive role in strengthening Afghanistan’s ties with the international community, particularly European nations.

He made the request at a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Afghanistan and Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas and Minister-Counselor in Abu Dhabi Anders Gulbrandsen on Wednesday.

The Afghan Embassy in Abu Dhabi wrote on X discussions focused on Afghanistan’s political and economic relations with regional countries.

Haqqani emphasised Norway’s potential role in fostering diplomatic and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and European nations.

For his part, the Norwegian ambassador acknowledged Afghanistan’s recent progress, highlighting a notable improvement in security and stability across the country.