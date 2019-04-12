Hera Pheri 3 gets postponed yet again

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It seems like we will have to wait a little longer than expected to watch the amazing trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty on screen together as the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise has been delayed again.

Director Indra Kumar was supposed to begin work on the same but due to date issues of the lead stars, the film has again hit a roadblock. The director will now begin prep for an untitled action drama which stars Ajay Devgn in lead.

A source close to the project said, “Indra was set to take Hera Pheri 3 on floors by year-end. But the film has hit another roadblock as the dates of the cast members are apparently not working out. Since the comedy does not seem to be happening anytime soon, the director has set his sight on another story.”

Indra was set to take Hera Pheri 3 on floors by year-end. But the film has hit another roadblock as the dates of the cast members are apparently not working out

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Mission Mangal. The film is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios and Pad Man helmer R Balki and will be directed by Jagan Shakti. It is based on India’s Mars Mission. The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Sharman Joshi, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. Ajay on the other hand will star in Akiv Ali’s De De Pyaar De. The film also stars Rakul Preet and Tabu in key roles and is set to hit the screens on May 17.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)