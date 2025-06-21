Herat establishes emergency committee as 8,000 migrants return daily from Iran

HERAT (Ariana News): In response to the sharp rise in the number of returnees from Iran, local authorities in Herat have announced the formation of an emergency committee to address the urgent needs of the returnees.

The decision was made during a meeting held at the office of the Herat governor, attended by a large number of traders, manufacturers, and representatives of various unions. The participants discussed immediate assistance for returnees and the creation of employment opportunities, particularly in Herat’s industrial park.

Traders and manufacturers expressed their appreciation for the local administration’s efforts in managing the affairs of returnees and pledged full cooperation in providing aid and creating job opportunities.

Mawlawi Islamjar, the Governor of Herat, emphasized the importance of increased collaboration with the private sector and stressed the need to provide essential support to returnees, including food and shelter.

According to local statistics, approximately 8,000 returnees are currently entering Herat each day through the Islam Qala border crossing.