Herat Exporters’ Union begins operations

HERAT (TOLOnews): The Domestic Products Exporters Union in Herat has commenced its operations with the aim of increasing the export of the country’s domestic products.

Officials of the union say they are striving to boost the production and export of domestic goods compared to previous years.

It is planned that traders will export domestic products to various countries through this union.

Mohammad Atif Daee, the executive director of the Domestic Products Exporters Union, said: “The purpose of establishing this union is to increase domestic production and expand the export of goods produced within Afghanistan.” However, political and economic challenges remain major obstacles to the export of domestic goods.

Ahmad Saeed Sina, the head of the Domestic Products Exporters Union in Herat, said: “Saffron is recognized as one of Afghanistan’s top export products. Additionally, stone mines, especially marble, are considered valuable export capacities of the country.”

Some manufacturers consider the establishment of this union a significant step in facilitating exports.

Zubair Azizi, a representative of a private manufacturing company, said: “We were always concerned about the lack of a suitable market for our products, and after production, a large part of our energy was spent on marketing. Now, with the establishment of this union, this challenge has been resolved.”

The Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment has announced that the export of domestic products from the province has increased by 20% compared to the previous year.

Mohammad Yousuf Ameen, the executive director of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said: “Our exports in the past nine months have increased by 20% compared to last year. Our main export products include agricultural products, domestic productions, handicrafts, and various other items.”

According to statistics, Afghanistan had approximately $1.8 billion in exports and $10.6 billion in imports in 2024.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce had announced that the export of domestic goods had decreased by nearly 4% compared to last year.