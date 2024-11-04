Herat launches 78m afn customs projects

HERAT (BNA): The implementation of four strategic development projects, with a total investment of over 78 million Afghanis, has commenced at the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat.

These initiatives, aimed at enhancing customs infrastructure and trade facilitation, were inaugurated in a formal ceremony attended by key officials.

Mufti Abdul Mateen Saeed, Deputy Minister for Revenue and Customs at the Ministry of Finance, outlined the scope of the projects, which include the construction of four warehouses funded by national resources. He emphasized the government’s commitment to completing these warehouses swiftly to provide improved facilities for traders and customs operators.

In his remarks, Mawlawi Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, Acting Deputy Governor of Herat, stressed the importance of these projects in line with the Islamic Emirate’s priorities for enhancing customs operations. He reiterated that advancing customs systems remains a central objective, noting that significant measures have already been undertaken toward this goal.

Furthermore, Mawlawi Mohammad Hamed Ahmad, Director of Herat Customs, expressed confidence that the completion of these warehouses would effectively resolve many of the logistical and operational challenges currently facing the Islam Qala customs facility.