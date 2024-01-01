Herat Saffron once again ranked best in world

HERAT (Khaama Press): The International Taste Institute of Belgium has announced that Herat saffron has once again secured the top position globally for the ninth time, being recognized as the “most delicious” saffron.

The institute published a report stating that Herat saffron was identified as the best saffron following laboratory tests.

The International Taste Institute, based in Belgium, annually evaluates food products from various countries worldwide based on specific criteria.

It is noteworthy that, according to this institute’s assessments, Afghanistan saffron has received the award for the best taste.

It is worth mentioning that saffron is one of Afghanistan’s most valuable industrial crops, consistently receiving the top award for best taste over the years.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation of Afghanistan, in 2023, 8,304 hectares of land in 26 provinces of the country were cultivated with saffron, yielding 23.249 metric tons of saffron, of which 22.240 metric tons were harvested from Herat province.

Afghan saffron, also known as “red gold,” is currently exported to numerous markets in many countries, especially Arab countries, India, and China.