Herat tech education employees found playing cards in office

Monitoring Desk

HERAT CITY: The acting deputy governor of western Herat province of Afghanistsan on Thursday found some officials of the Technical and Professional Education Department playing a game of cards during working hours.

Muheuddin Noori, the deputy governor, raided the education department following multiple complaints from local residents about the department’s poor performance.

The deputy governor on his surprise visit found some of the civil servants playing cards at office during duty time and directed the department’s head to improve their performance and show professionalism.

The deputy governor said individuals found doing irrelevant activities during office time would be referred to the law.

He said people had complained about irresponsible behavior of the employees, lack of work plan, not wearing uniform and violation of rules.

Meanwhile, Rohullah Zahid, the provincial Education Department head, on his Facebook page wrote that the administration of the Technical and Professional Educational Department was not his under. (Pajhwok)