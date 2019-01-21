Herat traffic accident leaves seven dead

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): At least seven people were killed when a small vehicle collided with a truck in western Herat province, official said, in the first major traffic accident in 2019.

Last year (2018), was also deadly for passengers as many people were killed and wounded while traveling across the country.

Provincial governor spokesman, Jilani Farhad said it occurred Monday morning in Herat – Torghundi highway in Herat. “All seven passengers on board were killed when their vehicle collided with a truck.”

Traffic accidents is common in highways which has two factors—one the roads or poor that requires maintenance—second, which is key element, is the carelessness of drivers who goes with high-speed.