Herat University opens first teaching hospital

HERAT (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Higher Education said that for the first time, the teaching hospital of the Herat University Medical Faculty has been activated.

This 50-bed hospital is equipped with new medical facilities, and medical students will receive practical training here.

Mohammad Hamed Hasib, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration of the Ministry of Higher Education, said about this hospital: “One aspect is practical work, and the other is theoretical lessons. Lessons at the university are good, but there is a dire need for practical work, especially in the field of medicine.”

Local officials in Herat have stated that various healthcare services will be provided to the public in this hospital.

According to officials, nearly 40 specialist doctors are expected to be recruited at this hospital.

Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, told TOLOnews: “Science, technology, and knowledge are sacred and blessed things that all nations, schools, and interpretations agree on their purity, honor, and sanctity.”

Shafiq Ahmad Joya, the head of the Medical Faculty of Herat University, said: “About fifty to seventy percent of our lessons are practical, so the absence of a teaching hospital over the past 33 years since the establishment of the medical faculty was felt as a deficiency. A lot of effort was made to have a teaching hospital, and today we have one, which can improve the educational quality of the students.”

Earlier, medical students were introduced to private hospitals for practical training, but now with the activation of the teaching hospital, medical students have all the necessary facilities to learn specialized medical fields.

“We are very happy that we now have a hospital at our disposal. This was a long-standing wish of the students of the Herat University Medical Faculty,” said Mohammad Reza Zahin, a student.

According to officials from Herat University, the Medical Faculty has more than 1,300 students, including 550 females.