Heroine case against Rana Sana false: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (INP): Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday admitted that the heroine smuggling case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was fabricated, saying that the case shouldn’t have been lodged.

However, the politician while speaking at private Tv channel programme, said that it wasn’t PTI who filed the case. Responding to a question about Sanaullah’s allegations that the drugs were provided by PTI chairman Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar, Fawad said that his party had nothing to do with the case.

The PTI leader was questioned on who filed the case if it was not the PTI government. At this, Fawad told the anchor that he should ask Sanaullah, who has been talking openly about the matter in the Assembly. The former information minister also distanced himself from a pledge then narcotics minister Shehryar Afridi took, saying this was not the right thing to do.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that when the case came up in the cabinet at that time, he had told the concerned people that this case was wrong, on which they had left the meeting. He said that when he inquired about the Rana Sanaullah case, it was immediately realised that this case is useless and that such a case should never have been lodged.

Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 by the PTI government by the Anti-Narcotics Force that claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway. A first information report was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million. He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on December 24, 2019.

