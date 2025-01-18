Hezbollah chief says Gaza ceasefire deal shows ‘persistence of resistance’ against Israel

BEIRUT (Reuters): Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem congratulated Palestinians on Saturday over the Gaza ceasefire deal, saying in a speech that it proved the “persistence of resistance” against Israel.

The remarks were the first in public by the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group since Israel and Hamas reached the accord on Wednesday.

“This deal, which was unchanged from what was proposed in May 2024, proves the persistence of resistance groups, which took what they wanted while Israel was not able to take what it sought,” he said.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in a conflict parallel to the Gaza war in November. That ceasefire, which was brokered by the United States and France, requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days, and for Hezbollah to remove all its fighters and weapons from the south.

Both sides have since accused each other of breaching the ceasefire.

“Don’t test our patience and I call on the Lebanese state to deal firmly with these violations that have exceeded 100,” Qassem said.

He also referred to the election of Lebanon’s new president, Joseph Aoun, who commanded the Lebanese military until parliament elected him as head of state on Jan.9.

“Our contribution as Hezbollah and the Amal movement led to the election of the new president with consensus,” Qassem said.

The nomination of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam had angered Hezbollah, which accused opponents of seeking to exclude it.

Salam was nominated by a majority of lawmakers last week to form a government but did not win the backing of the Shia parties Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

Salam said the formation of a new government would not be delayed, indicating a positive atmosphere in discussions over its composition.