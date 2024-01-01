Hezbollah chief says group scored ‘divine victory’ in war against Israel

BEIRUT (AFP): The head of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said in a televised address on Friday that the group had scored a “divine victory” against Israel even greater than that declared after the two foes last fought in 2006.

It was Qassem’s first address since a ceasefire deal this week ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict left much of Lebanon’s south, east and the suburbs of its capital in ruins, and Israeli strikes eliminated much of Hezbollah’s military leadership.