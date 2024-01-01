Hezbollah chief says it reviewed truce proposal, ceasefire in Israel’s hands

BEIRUT (AFP): Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said in a televised speech aired on Wednesday that his group had reviewed and given feedback on a US-drafted ceasefire proposal to end fighting with Israel, and that a halt to hostilities was now in Israel’s hands.

Qassem said the group was allowing ceasefire talks to continue and watching if they produced results. He made his comments in a pre-recorded address aired a few hours after US envoy Amos Hochstein said he would head to Israel from Beirut in an attempt to close a deal on a halt to hostilities.

He also said that the response to recent deadly Israeli strikes on Beirut would be on “central Tel Aviv.”

“The response must be expected on central Tel Aviv,” Qassem said, after deadly strikes on three central Beirut districts in recent days, one of which killed Hezbollah’s spokesman Mohammed Afif and four members of his media team.